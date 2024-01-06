Roy Keane has been speaking about Jobe Bellingham and expectations surrounding the Sunderland starlet because of his famous brother.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has issued advice to Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham amid the midfielder's sharp rise to prominance. While Bellingham's famed brother was enjoying a superb start to life at Real Madrid, brother Jobe was focused on starting with a bang at Sunderland, joining from Birmingham City last summer.

The 18-year-old's name carries an obvious reputation because of his brother's elite talent, but Jobe has earned praise in his own right, playing a key role in the Black Cats' solid start to the season. Bellingham has already racked up 25 league appearances, becoming a staple under Tony Mowbray and then Michael Beale, and some already believe he could go on to follow brother Jude's trajectory.

Asked about Jobe's talent before Sunderland's FA Cup third round tie with Newcastle United on Saturday, ITV pundit Keane said: "He's got a chance the kid. The problem is obviously we're all going to be putting pressure on him.

"He's playing week in week out in championship, which is never easy. The coach is there. He's obviously got a good relationship, that's gonna help him settle into the club, the talk about his mentality is going to be huge. So it's a big opportunity for him today playing against obviously a very good team in the Premiership."

Keane was also asked about the challenge of Jobe matching Jude's career path, and the former Black Cats boss replied: "That's part of the challenge for him and that's where his family comes into it. Yeah, he'll be getting plaudits from people like us who played the game. But he's got to stay level headed, which he will do.