The Irishman reportedly turned down an offer to become Sunderland’s next head coach after interviewing for the job.

The Black Cats hierarchy interviewed several candidates for the job and held talks with Keane, Grant McCann, Alex Neil and Sabri Lamouchi

Keane was understood to be the preferred candidate on Wearside but a deal could not be reached and the Wearsiders turned towards Neil instead.

Asked why the move had collapsed, Keane joked: "As usual, it comes down to money.”

Speaking at The Overlap Live in Manchester via The Daily Mail, he added: “I've said it before. The deal has to be right for everyone.

"It didn't fall into place last week. It wasn't meant to be.

“Everything has to be right. The right challenge. The right contract. You have to fancy it.”

“If I don't get another chance, it's no big deal,' Keane added on his future in management.

“You need a bit of luck. The right club has to give you the call. That hasn't happened. It's no big deal.”

Connor Wickham reflects on Sunderland stint ahead of MK Dons clash

Ex-Sunderland striker Connor Wickham has reflected on his time at Sunderland as he prepares to face the Black Cats as an MK Dons player this weekend.

“The biggest memory of Sunderland for me is what they called the Great Escape,” he said. “I was on loan at Leeds, I'd only been there a few weeks, but they called me to ask me back because Sunderland wanted me to start at the weekend away at Liverpool. I just said ‘See you in the morning!’

“Leeds was a massive club, with so much history, but I went back and all of a sudden I was starting at Anfield!

“My time at Sunderland was really good to be honest, I really enjoyed it. The team I went into had so much experience and quality. It was a great experience for a young player to have going into that dressing room.

“And I think that's what I can offer to the squad here - at 28 I'm still the third oldest in the squad!”

