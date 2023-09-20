Blackburn Rovers boss predicts 'exciting game' against 'technically skilled' Sunderland
Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is predicting an exciting game against Sunderland.
Both teams come into the clash at Ewood Park in the Championship on the back of wins last weekend. Sunderland won 3-1 against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, whilst Rovers edged out North East club Middlesbrough at home.
“Sunderland are coming and they’re a good team with individual quality,” the Dane said to RoversTV. "They have players who are good on the ball, technically skilled players.
“They have players who want to dribble one-on-one and they’re really good at that. We all know that we are at more or less the same level in the league, just as we were last season, and I think it’s going to be an exciting game.
“The Championship is a great product and you can see the excitement, the intensity and the entertainment that the league brings.
“It’s an extremely entertaining league and every team can win a game and lose a game, it’s great, isn’t it?”