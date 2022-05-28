Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday striker Josh Windass is the subject of a £1m offer. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alex Neil’s side secured their Championship status for next season when goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart saw off Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium.

And the Black Cats made their first inroads into next season this week when the club announced its retained list for next season and the contracts which are to be offered to players including Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Patrick Roberts.

Cats fans won’t have long to wait until they discover who they will kick off the new campaign against with the Championship fixtures set to be released on June 23.

Here, though, we round-up some of things you might have missed at the Stadium of Light.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ownership discussions

While Sunderland prepare for their return to the Championship next season, one thing which may need to be resolved is the current ownership issue.

But supporters may not have to wait long after speculation suggesting Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven are prepared to sell their shares of the club.

Sky Sports journalist Tom White commented on social media talks are ongoing behind the scenes at the Stadium of Light with regards a potential buyer but there remains some way to go before any deal is done.

“Regarding the rumours that Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven have sold their shares in Sunderland, it’s my information that talks are at an advanced stage with one group, but there is still a long way to go,” White wrote.

Cats fans raise almost £1,000

While Neil’s side held up their end of the bargain on the field in the capital last weekend, Sunderland supporters held theirs off the field too as they painted London red and white.

Black Cat fans could be seen long into the night across the weekend including at Covent Garden’s Nags Head where several supporters gathered all in good nature.

And supporters have been keen to reward the staff at the Nags Head for their hospitality throughout the weekend by raising money to bolster their tips jar.

At the time of writing, Sunderland supporters have raised just under £1,000 for the staff who worked tirelessly throughout the weekend to accommodate thousands of Wearsiders to contribute towards a staff night out or an added bonus to their payslips.

Owls face striker offer

Sunderland may not have to come up against Sheffield Wednesday next season but the Owls, who were defeated by the Neil’s Black Cats in the play-off semi-final, may have to mount their own promotion charge to the Championship next season without one of their key men.

It comes after news that Argentinian side Atletico Talleres have tabled an offer to take striker Josh Windass away from Hillsborough.

The Primera Division outfit are believed to have submitted a bid in the region of £1m to capture the 28-year-old, who still has a year remaining on his current deal with Darren Moore’s side.