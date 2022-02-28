The 28-year-old had made just seven league starts under Lee Johnson this season before he was sold to Pompey at the end of January.

The forward has scored three goals in four appearances for Danny Cowley’s side, including a stoppage-time equaliser in Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Fleetwood.

“You’ll all probably know now that I’ve backed myself,” said O’Brien after the game. “It’s actually been a rare occasion for me in my time in professional football.

Aiden O'Brien while playing for Sunderland.

“I wasn’t playing for Sunderland when I should have been playing, in my eyes. I’m still currently their third top goal scorer there, with the least amount of games. I should have been playing.

‘I’ve come here to back myself and I, obviously, spoke to the manager and he told me “yeah, come, you’ll get game time”.’

Jack Clarke thanks Marcelo Bielsa

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke has thanked former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa following the Argentine’s sacking at Elland Road.

Clarke, who is on loan at Sunderland from Tottenham, broke into the Leeds side during the 2018/19 season, when he made 22 Championship appearances under Bielsa.

After Leeds had announced their decision on Sunday, Clarke posted on Twitter: “This man gave me my opportunity in football and to play for a club @LUFC that has and always will be close to mine and my family's hearts, something that I will always be grateful for.

"Thank you Marcelo for the opportunity and belief you had in me and many others.”

Wigan boss credits Sunderland

Finally, Wigan boss Leam Richardson didn’t look for excuses after his side were beaten 3-0 by Sunderland at the DW Stadium.

“It was a frustrating day from the first minute,” Richardson told Latics TV.

“To concede from the first ball into your box is disappointing because it’s not the type of goal that we normally concede, but credit to Sunderland because they’ve come to get a result and they got it.

"I’ve got to be respectful to the players and the staff in that we haven’t lost here since October."

