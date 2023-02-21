Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the clash:

When is Rotherham United vs Sunderland?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and The Millers will take place on Tuesday, February 21. Kick-off at The New York Stadium is at 7:45pm.

Tony Mowbray. Photo taken by Frank Reid.

Is Rotherham United vs Sunderland on TV or being streamed?

Sunderland’s game against Rotherham United in the Championship will not be shown live on Sky Sports Red Button or on any television channels.

Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE via the club’s website due to restrictions put in place by Rotherham United ahead of the game.

How else can I follow Rotherham United vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What are the latest betting odds for Rotherham United vs Sunderland?

Sunderland win: 6/5

Draw: 5/2

Rotherham win: 13/5

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for Rotherham United vs Sunderland?

