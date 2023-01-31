Wright could be allowed to leave on loan before the January 31 deadline.

Derby County, Aberdeen and Hibernian have also been credited with an interest along with Portsmouth.

The 30-year-old played a key part in the Black Cats’ promotion from League One last season but has started just six league games this year.

According to The Scottish Daily Express, Aberdeen are among a number of clubs who are interested in a loan move for Wright, who signed a new two-year contract last summer.

Sunderland do now appear well stocked at centre-back, with Daniel Ballard, Danny Batth, Aji Alese and Luke O’Nien providing competition along with Wright.

Plus new signing Joe Anderson, from Everton.

Tony Mowbray says Anderson is going to be a ‘real long-term asset’ for the club.

Anderson has become Sunderland’s fourth signing of the January window and their first on deadline day, signing a three-and-a-half year deal to complete a permanent switch from Everton.

The Black Cats have agreed a similarly-structured deal to many of their additions over the last eighteen months, with a modest initial fee (undisclosed) that will grow over time if player and club thrive.