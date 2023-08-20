Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has called for consistency in the application of football's new added time rules.

There has been a concerted effort to tackle time wasting this season through a more accurate use of added time, but the Millers' boss was left baffled when only five minutes were added at the end of the second half.

Taylor was booked for his protestations as Sunderland were able to hold on to their 2-1 lead, ending their winless start to the season and extending Rotherham's.

"That's why I'm frustrated and I'll get in trouble again, I've been booked again," Taylor said in his post-match press conference.

"The fourth official said it was the linesman who was timekeeping, the referee said it was the fourth official.

"You know yourselves, there was five minutes added on the back of six substitution stops in the second goal, and there was an injury where all 22 players came across and had a drinks break.

"From what we've seen this season, to have five minutes is absolutely incredible. It frustrates the life out of me. I wasn't after ten or twelve, but more than five. That was my frustration."

Taylor said his side were in need of reinforcements after watching goalscorer Hakeem Odoffin limp off shortly after his goal, and said his side ran out of energy after playing with ten men for spells of both of their first two league games.

"We scored a fantastic, almost too good a goal and our minds weren't sharp enough for the next five or ten minutes of the game.

"They didn't really build up a head of steam early on which we were pleased about, we scored a really good goal and you're just looking for the team to take note of how serious that next spell in the game is.

"We were disciplined, structured, stuck to our task well and the equaliser is the frustration because we know what the atmosphere could have turned into if we'd stayed ahead a little longer.

"In the second half we gave the ball away too often, I think you can see that some of those players are at a low point in terms of their energy. We're low in terms of numbers and quality on the pitch and their winning goal is an example of that, we were on the counter, gave it away, won it back and then gave it away. We had a really good counterattacking opportunity and then end up giving it up on the edge of our own box. I liked the way we moved the ball in the first half when we probably had a bit more in our legs and in our minds to make that right decision. We just couldn't quite withstand that pressure.