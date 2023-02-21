Rotherham United 2 Sunderland 1: Highlights as Cats are beaten despite Joe Gelhardt goal at New York Stadium
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 at Rotherham United at the New York Stadium
Rotherham took the lead in the 19th minute when captain Ollie Rathbone struck a low effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
The hosts then added a second 11 minutes after half-time when Shane Ferguson broke down the left before converting another low effort.
Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt did score his first Sunderland goal just after the hour mark, but it was too little too late.
Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: Rotherham 2 (Rathbone, 19) (Ferguson, 56) Sunderland 1 (Gelhardt, 61)
The ball dropped to Gelhardt whose effort was saved by the leg of Johansson.
Another big chance for the forward after an excellent cross from Roberts.
The effort was straight at the goalkeeper.
The Rotherham midfielder is booked for kicking the ball away and trying to waste time at a corner.
Not long to go.