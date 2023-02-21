News you can trust since 1873
Rotherham United 2 Sunderland 1: Highlights as Cats are beaten despite Joe Gelhardt goal at New York Stadium

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 at Rotherham United at the New York Stadium

By Joe Nicholson
1 minute ago

Rotherham took the lead in the 19th minute when captain Ollie Rathbone struck a low effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The hosts then added a second 11 minutes after half-time when Shane Ferguson broke down the left before converting another low effort.

Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt did score his first Sunderland goal just after the hour mark, but it was too little too late.

Rotherham hit the post.
Here’s how the game played out:

LIVE: Rotherham 2 (Rathbone, 19) (Ferguson, 56) Sunderland 1 (Gelhardt, 61)

Reaction from the New York Stadium

FULL-TIME: ROTHERHAM 2 SUNDERLAND 1

90+4’ Gelhardt effort saved

The ball dropped to Gelhardt whose effort was saved by the leg of Johansson.

90+3’ Patterson is up

Bennette wins a corner and the keeper is going up.

SIX minutes added time

89’ Gelhardt header saved

Another big chance for the forward after an excellent cross from Roberts.

The effort was straight at the goalkeeper.

85’ MORE SUNDERLAND CHANGES

ON: Bennette and Ba

OFF: Clarke and Pritchard

84’ Off the post!

Washington hits the post after a Rotherham counter attack.

Patterson was beaten.

82’ Coventry booked

The Rotherham midfielder is booked for kicking the ball away and trying to waste time at a corner.

Not long to go.

80’ And two more

ON: Odoffin and Kelly

OFF: Peltier and Hugill

