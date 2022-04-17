If Sunderland striker Ross Stewart had displayed the sort of form he had at the start of the campaign in recent weeks, it seems inevitable the Scot would have been in contention for the aforementioned prize.

A run of seven games without a goal for the frontman is slightly concerning for Black Cats supporters at such a critical point in the season, ahead of Monday’s huge game at play-off rivals Plymouth.

Yet, while he’s scored 22 times in League One this term, Stewart has offered more to the side than just goals – and Sunderland will face a real battle to keep him if they don’t win promotion to the Championship.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart. Picture by FRANK REID

Several clubs will be tracking the 25-year-old, with Norwich, Swansea and Rangers publically credited with interest.

Stewart has a year left on his Sunderland contract, while the club hold an additional one-year option to extend the deal until the summer of 2024.

If the striker is playing at a higher level next season he will be expected to take the sort of chances he has squandered in recent weeks. Still, after earning a call-up to the Scotland squad last month, Stewart's stock is high after a fine season in England’s third tier.

“For me, he is a top-ten Championship player at least," said former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson back in September.

At 6 ft 2, Stewart is also a striker who is effective in the air, holds the ball up and runs into the channels, while it can’t be understated how durable the Scot has been.

After missing a chunk of last season with a hamstring injury, following his move to Sunderland in January 2021, Stewart has started every league game for the Black Cats this campaign, racking up 4039 minutes of league football – more than any other attacking player in the division.

So how worried should Sunderland fans be about the growing interest in Stewart?

Well, if the Black Cats are to win promotion it would appear the perfect solution for all parties.

It’s easy to forget that Stewart hadn’t been particularly prolific at former club Ross County when he signed for Sunderland, scoring just twice in 19 SPL appearances during the first half of the 2020/21 season.

The club has therefore given the frontman a chance to raise his profile in England and play in front of big crowds of 30,000 at the Stadium of Light.

“I’m loving it,” said Stewart when asked about playing for Sunderland in September last year. “I think a big crowd gives us a huge boost and certainly energises me in the later stages.”

“It’s new to me and I think I’m thriving off it. I love it and it is probably one of the reasons I came to a club like Sunderland."

Whenever Stewart has spoken to the press this season, he has portrayed a humble and level-headed figure who is thankful for his opportunity on Wearside.