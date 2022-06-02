Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Sunderland have offered new deals to Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Patrick Roberts, they only have 14 senior players under contract for the 2022/23 campaign.

Head coach Alex Neil will therefore need support in the transfer market, with the window set to reopen on June 10.

Here are some of the priorities for the Black Cats this summer.

Sign some natural full-backs

At both Norwich and Preston Neil predominantly set his sides up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, which allowed them to press from the front.

While the Scot deployed that system for Sunderland’s three play-off fixtures, a lack of natural full-backs meant Neil often used an unorthodox back three following his arrival on Wearside.

Dennis Cirkin’s first season at Sunderland can be considered a success, yet the 20-year-old left-back needs more competition following the club’s decision to sell Denver Hume in January.

Neil has said he sees Carl Winchester as a right-sided defender but, while the Northern Irishman’s versatility will be an asset, he’s yet to play at Championship level.

Niall Huggins made a promising start to his Sunderland career but was sidelined for most of the 2021/22 campaign through injury, meaning it would be unwise to put too much reliance on the 21-year-old for the upcoming season.

Trai Hume, 20, is another young player who is rated highly on Wearside, but made just three appearances for Sunderland after signing from Northern Irish club Linfield FC in January.

Neil will therefore need to make multiple signings and add some much-needed experience in the full-back positions.

Tie Ross Stewart down to a new deal

Sunderland’s promotion to the Championship should give Ross Stewart the natural step up he needs.

The Scottish frontman proved himself in League One by scoring 26 goals during the 2021/22 campaign and will now be keen to test himself in the division above.

It makes Sunderland’s chances of keeping Stewart far greater, yet the club can’t get complacent about the frontman’s situation.

Stewart has a year left on his Black Cats contract, while the club are protected by a clause which allows them to extend the deal automatically for a further season until the summer of 2024.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has said Sunderand want to reward Stewart with a new long-term contract following his excellent campaign. Still, there will be several clubs keeping an eye on the situation.

Sunderland will also need to strengthen their forward options to ensure there is sufficient back-up for Stewart, who started every league game during the 2021/22 campaign.

The Black Cats are in talks to re-sign Nathan Broadhead from Everton, and it appears at least two more striker additions are needed.

Improve the supply line

Behind Stewart, Neil had several attacking players to choose from at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Elliot Embleton, Alex Pritchard and Patrick Roberts played behind the striker in the League One play-off final against Wycombe, while Jack Clarke had to settle for a place on the bench.

After a slow start, Clarke and Roberts played a key part in Sunderland’s promotion from League One, yet neither player is contracted to the Black Cats for the 2022/23 season.

Sunderland have offered Roberts a new deal, while they are exploring Clarke’s availability given the winger has just a year left on his contract at Tottenham.

Leon Dajaku is now a permanent Sunderland player after promotion triggered a clause in his loan agreement, while Jack Diamond is set to return from a loan spell at Harrogate.

Neil will need more attacking options, though, especially if 4-2-3-1 is his prefered system.

Mobility at the back

At the other end of the pitch, Sunderland made significant defensive improvements under Neil, keeping nine clean sheets in 18 games.

Danny Batth and Bailey Wright formed a robust centre-back partnership and, if Wright signs a new deal, the pair could start the 2022/23 season in the heart of Sunderland’s defence.

Both Batth and Wright have Championship experience, are good in the air and are physically strong, yet neither are the quickest.

So could Neil find a way to mask that apparent weakness in the Championship? Or will the head coach start with a different defensive partnership or system?

After Callum Doyle returned to parent club Manchester City, Sunderland will need to sign at least two more centre-back options anyway, ideally players with pace as well as poise in possession.

Provide competition for Anthony Patterson

Anthony Patterson’s emergence also helped settle Sunderland’s backline, and the 22-year-old goalkeeper has started every game under Neil after returning from a loan spell at Notts County.

Is he good enough to be the Black Cats first-choice stopper in the Championship, though? That is something the club will have to weigh up.

Regardless of their confidence in Patterson, Sunderland will have to sign another goalkeeper this summer, following Lee Burge’s departure and Thorben Hoffmann’s return to Germany.

It would make sense to try and sign an experienced goalkeeper who can compete with Patterson – rather than someone to simply act as back-up – ideally a keeper who has played in the Championship.