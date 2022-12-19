The Sunderland striker made his first competitive appearance for over three months following a thigh injury, coming off the bench in the 61st minute before opening the scoring at The MKM Stadium.

Stewart’s task was made harder as his side had just been reduced to 10 men following Elliot Embleton’s red card.

Hull substitute Ozan Tufan later drew the hosts level as the match ended in a 1-1 draw, yet it was still an encouraging cameo for Stewart.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

“It’s been a tough period,” he told the club’s website. “When you’re out that long and then you get a couple of setbacks in there it’s really frustrating.

“That’s me back now and I know the work I’ve put in behind the scenes and that came to show as I was able to grab the goal.

“I can look forward now, look to get back involved and try to help this team.

“It’s never nice missing as much as I did but I’ll put that behind myself and look forward.”

Stewart will now hope to add to his six goals this season when Sunderland host Blackburn on Boxing Day.

“It’s tough because you can’t really prepare yourself for the match sharpness apart from playing games,” he added.

“It was good to get as long as I got and hopefully with the games to come, it’s a busy period over Christmas, I can get more.

“I’ll continue to look after myself and hopefully I can continue to help this team.”

Stewart also praised Sunderland’s travelling supporters after over 2,000 fans made the trip to Hull.

“They never disappoint, they sell out every away day. You can hear them the minute we come out for the warm-up.

“They’ve been unbelievable for us this season and will continue to be unbelievable for us.

“It was good to get a tough point on the road, we wanted to send them home with three, but their noise and their support doesn’t go unnoticed for the players.

“Even for myself back in the matchday squad, the noise when I was going out warming up was special so it’s great for me to feel that again.”

