The Black Cats took on Rangers last week but the match was abandoned at half-time due to a power cut at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira.
Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, Luke O’Nien, Dennis Cirkin and Elliot Embleton are the four players who have kept their place in the starting XI.
Striker Ross Stewart hasn’t even been named on the bench, after the striker returned for pre-season training later than the rest of the squad due to his recent international call-up.
The Scot didn’t take part in the full training session on Monday, when he instead went through some of his own work with the physios. Still, the move is thought to be a precautionary one.
It means either Leon Dajaku or Jack Clarke will lead the line for Sunderland against Roma.
Sunderland team to play Roma: Patterson, Gooch, Winchester, Batth, Cirkin, O’Nien, Matete, Embleton, Diamond, Clarke, Dajaku