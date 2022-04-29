Black Cats frontman Ross Stewart is the joint top scorer heading into the final day of the season after netting 24 goals in 45 league games, the same number as Wigan’s Will Keane, who has registered seven assists compared to Stewart’s three.
Morecambe striker Cole Stockton is just one goal behind on 23, despite playing for a side which could still be relegated, while Cheltenham’s Alfie May is next on the list with 21.
Stewart will surely fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet against a Morecambe side with the poorest defensive record in the division, which has conceded 87 league goals this term.
The Scot opened the scoring when Sunderland thrashed the Shrimps 5-0 at the Stadium of Light in December, while the striker ended an eight-match goal drought by bagging a brace against Cambridge last weekend.
A win for Alex Neil’s side would secure a place in the play-offs, yet Morecambe may also need a result to secure their League One status.
Derek Adams’ side are just two points above the drop zone and would fall into the bottom four if both Gillingham and Fleetwood beat Rotherham and Bolton respectively.
Still, the fact they are in a favourable position with one match remaining is largely down to Stockton’s excellent goalscoring campaign.
“I’m sure it’s something Cole will enjoy being part of,” said Adams when discussing the League One top scorer race.
“He’s had a terrific season to have scored the number of goals he has – and another couple on Saturday would be nice as well!
“We’re going to try and win the game, we’ve come to the last game of the season and we’re in a position to hopefully secure our safety.”
Keane moved level on goals with Stewart after scoring in Wigan’s 3-2 defeat against Portsmouth on Tuesday, with the Latics set to travel to Shrewsbury on the final day of the campaign and still looking to confirm their automatic promotion.