Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic have both been linked with a move for the 26-year-old striker, whilst Swansea City were thought to be interested last summer.

The Scottish international forward has been out of action after picking up an injury in the warm-up to Sunderland’s game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium back in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Ross County man had netted five goals in seven games before suffering a muscle injury and scored 24 times in 46 appearances in League One last campaign as Sunderland were promoted via the play-offs.

Ross Stewart was injured in the warm-up against Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Stewart’s current deal expires this summer but Sunderland hold an option to extend it by an extra year until the summer of 2024. Despite this, though, the club’s hierarchy have been in talks with Stewart’s representatives for some time.

Despite the option to extend, the website has also claimed that Sunderland are willing to sell Stewart in the January transfer window if he does not sign a new contract after lucrative terms were offered to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football League World also claim that decision-makers at Sunderland have made Stewart a “lucrative offer that would make him the highest-paid player in the squad but as yet, the deal remains unsigned.”

The issue was raised as Sunderland co-owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus met with Sunderland supporters recently, with the Black Cats owner stating: “We are having ongoing conversations and we're all hopeful that it will lead to a successful outcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “These types of discussions often get portrayed as very polarising, it's either that the club won't pay the money or that the player doesn't love the club etc. Neither of those things are true. It's a negotiation, it's a process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me it’s just about getting back to full fitness, getting back to playing,” Stewart said in his most recent interview with The Echo.

“All that stuff in the background, down the line that will get dealt with one way or another and for me it’s just about focusing on doing well for this club, for my team-mates, and hopefully getting us kicking on up the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s 100% about focusing on Sunderland and getting back to making an impact.

“Football is a business and that takes care of itself - it’s [outside noise] not going to deviate my focus which is to get back on the pitch and then to contribute to the team doing well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland play Millwall at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in the Championship after the club’s mid-season trip to Dubai, but it is yet unclear if Stewart will be fit enough to take part in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad