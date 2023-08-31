The Ross Stewart to Southampton transfer saga looks set to dominate the agenda at Sunderland coming into the final throws of the summer window.

The Saints are keen on Stewart to replace the departing Che Adams but the Black Cats will only sanction the striker's departure if they can bring in a replacement. Here, we take you through everything you need to know:

What is the latest with Ross Stewart and Southampton?

Southampton have launched several bids to sign Ross Stewart from Sunderland. The Saints had a bid of £4million plus add-ons turned down yesterday but have now gone in with an improved offer of £6million plus £1.5million in add-ons.

Reports have stated that the improved offer has yet to be responded to by Sunderland with the Black Cats said to be looking for a package totalling £10million. Southampton’s latest offer only reaches a total of £7.5million as things stand.

Former club Ross County would also be owed a sell-on fee should Stewart move to Southampton.

What is Ross Stewart's contract situation at Sunderland?

The Scot is entering the last year of his current contract at the Stadium of Light with talks of a new deal believed to have reached an impasse. Stewart’s contract situation does leave Sunderland in a vulnerable position, after over a year of trying to negotiate a new deal with the forward.

The 27-year-old Scottish international remains on the same contract he signed when he moved to Wearside from Ross County in January 2021, despite scoring 40 goals in 80 appearances for the Black Cats.

What has Southampton boss Russell Martin said about Ross Stewart?

Martin was asked on his Stewart interest on Wednesday afternoon, and said: "I really like Ross, I tried to sign him at MK Dons. I really liked him then and he's go on to do brilliantly at Sunderland.

"He's been out for a while. We're going to be linked with so many players. Some of those are so far away that we haven't even discussed, and some of them are really close to the mark and some of them we'll probably end up bringing in.