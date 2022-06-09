Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the second time the 25-year-old has been called up by his country, yet the forward was an unused substitute for a friendly match against Poland in March, as well as for this month’s World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine.

Yet Stewart, who scored 26 goals for Sunderland in League One during the 2021/22 season, came off the bench to replace Bournemouth's Ryan Christie three minutes from time against Armenia at Hampden Park.

"It felt really surreal," said Stewart after the match.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke prepares to give Ross Stewart his international debut. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's obviously a really proud moment, I'm delighted to get my debut and to get it in a game that has importance on it and one that we went on to win makes it even better, and overall it was just a really proud night. I think you're just concentrating on the game, and you only get five or so minutes at the end, you do take it in a wee bit but it's a game and you want to get on and make an impact in the short time that you've got.

"My parents were here tonight, so I'm sure they'll talk a lot about it afterwards! It's a very proud moment for me, but also for them and I'm very glad they could be here when I got my first minutes."

The match was Scotland’s first match of this year’s Nations League campaign, and Steve Clarke’s side will now play two more fixtures in the same competition this month.

Scotland are set to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, June 11, before a second game against Armenia three days later.

“This has been my second camp, and both camps I have really enjoyed,” added Stewart. “It's an incredible experience to be in with the boys and it is probably this camp that I have really started to settle, and I have thoroughly enjoyed it.