The Sunderland winger netted a superb equaliser against Preston North End on Tuesday night

Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle wanted to “take risks” with the ball after coming on as a second-half substitute against Preston North End.

The former Tottenham man dropped to the bench for the game against Preston in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, with the head coach opting to rotate in Tommy Watson before subbing Mundle on later in the game.

With Sunderland losing 1-0 and heading for only a defeat at the Stadium of Light, Mundle came up with a superb curling effort from outside of the box that left goalkeeper Freddie Woodman with no chance and levelled the scores on the night.

“When I came on, I just wanted to just take some risks, help the team out a bit,” Mundle said after the game. “Sometimes it will pay off, sometimes it won't and obviously today it did pay off. So, I’m happy about that and happy that we got the point in the end. For me, coming back from injury is just about getting that first goal back, and hopefully, it just takes off from here. Just keep the momentum, but the main thing is just the team getting the results from me every game.”

“I think we just take it game by game,” Mundle said when asked about Sunderland’s position in the league. “Obviously, our next game now is Coventry. So we just set up how we are asked by the manager and just take every game how it comes really. We've reacted well since the whole defeat and picked up a couple of wins. We're just trying to keep the momentum and just take it into our next game.”

Régis Le Bris’ admission on Mundle and Watson

Régis Le Bris says he will likely rotate Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson as the two players work their way back up to full match fitness.

The Sunderland head coach is preparing for the rare luxury of having both of his first-choice left wingers available at the same time, having gone months without one or both. Mundle has made four appearances since returning from the hamstring injury he suffered during the 2-2 draw with Coventry City. Watson started his first game since returning from injury against Preston North End.

"It's hard to say whether they can play in the same team as it's not something we have had [the option to do] before," Le Be said. "I think because they have been injured, and because we need strong and dynamic wingers for our game model, I think to start we can play with one and then finish with the other one [off the bench].

Sunderland’s head coach continued during a recent press conference: I think this will be a good start and then after that, we will see. I think that it is possible that they could play on the right, but their main position is on the left and I think this is how we will manage it [to start]."