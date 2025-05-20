Sunderland are monitoring Romaine Mundle ahead of their Championship play-off final against Sheffield United

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romaine Mundle is emerging as a major injury doubt for Sunderland's play-off final against Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

Mundle did not train with his team mates in the days following Sunderland's last-gasp win over Coventry City, in which he made his return from a five-week injury layoff during extra time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are closely monitoring his recovery from what was his second hamstring injury this season, and there are growing question marks over what extent he will be able to feature in Saturday's final. Enzo Le Fée played on the left wing across the two semi finals and is on standby again if Mundle is not involved or not ready to start, which is considered a distinct possibility at this stage of the week.

Mundle will be given every chance to feature and could yet be involved should he be able to step up his training in the days leading up to Wembley, but Régis Le Bris is facing a big decision as the Black Cats look to return to the Premier League.

Sunderland's squad for Saturday's game is likely to be similar to that from the semi finals against Coventry city, though Le Bris has previously expressed some hope that Aji Alese could be fit to feature in the squad if he returns to full training this week as planned.

Sunderland will also be closely monitoring Patrick Roberts this week after the winger completed 90 minutes of the second leg despite battling a minor calf issue.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United injury update ahead of Sunderland play-off final

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder held his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that Ben Brereton Diaz and Femi Seriki would both be available after missing the semi final wins over Bristol City due to illness and injury respectively.

"Physically we've got everybody available, which is fantastic news," he said.

"They're all knocking on the door, all putting their hand up to play. Technically we've got a really good group of players. I've got a real good group of players that can produce big moments and keep clean sheets and play on the big stage.

"The mentality has been really consistent. I'm enjoying watching the players, I'm liking where they're at at the moment. There's no guarantees of course, but I don't think we could have prepared any better."