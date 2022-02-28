Roberts joined the Black Cats from Manchester City on a permanent deal in January but is short of game time after making just two appearances for French side Troyes in the first half of the campaign.

Yet the 25-year-old, who has made four League One appearances since moving to Wearside, wasn’t able to make a significant impact, as Emre Tezgel’s finish and a brace from striker Douglas James-Taylor gave the visitors a comfortable victory.

Sunderland also handed starts to three trialists, including defender Ugonna Emenike and winger Michael Spellman who have previously represented the Black Cats’ under-23 side.

Right-back Sean Wilson, who came through the ranks at Liverpool, was also named in the starting XI.

It was a difficult start for the hosts, though, as goalkeeper Jacob Carney was forced into an early save to keep out James-Taylor’s shot in the 16th minute.

Stoke took the lead 10 minutes later when Thomas Sparrow’s low cross from the right was converted by Tezgel, with the forward unmarked in the box.

The second goal came from a defensive error as Black Cats defender Zak Johnson conceded possession before fouling James-Taylor in the box.

Referee Martin Woods immediately pointed to the penalty spot, allowing James-Taylor to convert from 12 yards.

Sunderland made a brighter start to the second half as Caden Kelly and Roberts went close.

The latter was then replaced by Harry Gardiner after a lively but frustrating run out.

At the other end Carney continued to keep Sunderland in the contest as he kept out another James-Taylor effort from close range.

Eventually the striker sealed the contest with 11 minutes remaining, after Emenike failed to clear a cross which allowed James-Taylor to pounce.

The young Black Cats will now prepare for a trip to Nottingham Forest in two weeks’ time.

Their next home match will be played at the Stadium of Light against Burnley on Monday, March 21.

Sunderland U23s starting XI: Carney, Wilson, Johnson, Emenike, Kachosa, Scott, Kelly, Spellman, Roberts (Gardiner, 60), Taylor, Gyimah

Unused Subs: Jones, Richardson, Fieldson, Burke

