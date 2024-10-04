Regis Le Bris names Sunderland team and bench with one key change for Leeds United visit
Regis Le Bris has named an unchanged Sunderland XI for their third game in six days against Leeds United.
Le Bris has, as expected, resisted the urge to rotate amid a demanding schedule and goes again with the same team that beat Derby County on Tuesday night. There is one significant change on the bench, however, with Ian Poveda’s injury bringing Aaron Connolly into the fold for the first time. The Irish international is on the bench, though Le Bris made clear yesterday that he is highly unlikely to get any minutes until after the international break.
Joe Rothwell comes into the Leeds United XI in place of the injured Ilia Gruev, with former Sunderland loanee Joe Gelhardt in line for some minutes off the bench.
Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O’Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Jobe, Rigg; Roberts, Mundle, Isidor
Subs: Moore, Hjelde, Browne, Rusyn, Johnson, Connolly, Aleksic, Watson, Ba
