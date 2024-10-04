Regis Le Bris has named his Sunderland squad for the visit of Leeds United on Friday night

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Le Bris has, as expected, resisted the urge to rotate amid a demanding schedule and goes again with the same team that beat Derby County on Tuesday night. There is one significant change on the bench, however, with Ian Poveda’s injury bringing Aaron Connolly into the fold for the first time. The Irish international is on the bench, though Le Bris made clear yesterday that he is highly unlikely to get any minutes until after the international break.