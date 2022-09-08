Rivals could lose manager to Premier League club as Championship team suffer injury blow

Striker Adam Idah has suffered a setback and will miss Ireland’s Uefa Nation’s League fixtures against Scotland and Armenia later this month.

Norwich manager Dean Smith confirmed the news in his pre-Burnley press conference on Thursday, saying that the player would have to undergo some “exploratory surgery.”

“I told you Adam’s knee was still swelling up. Unfortunately, he’s had to have some exploratory surgery to see what the cause was,” Smith said.

“That is going to put him out for a number of weeks, but I’m not sure what the verdict is on it yet. He had to have that done when he went to see a specialist.

“He will miss the next few weeks. He is a big lad, so his body is going to take a lot of excess jumping, landing and external factors. It’s just broken down a few times for him recently.

“He has to concentrate on getting his body right to play football over a long period.”

Luton Town could lose manager to Brighton

Graham Potter has departed Brighton & Hove Albion to take the Chelsea job.

Brighton will now be on the hunt for a new permanent head coach and the betting markets suggest it's wide open with several names in the frame to replace Potter.

Interestingly, Nathan Jones – current manager of Championship club Luton Town – is said to be in the running to take the job at the Amex.