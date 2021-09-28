Defenders Callum Doyle and Dennis Cirkin are unavailable for the match following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Bolton, with Bailey Wright and Niall Huggins taking their places.

Johnson has also decided to recall Corry Evans, Aiden O’Brien and Nathan Broadhead, with Dan Neil, Elliot Embleton and Alex Pritchard dropping to the bench.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the team news:

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

@steve2013: Very risky having Neil and Embo on the bench. Wright instead of Alves. LJ setting himself up for some criticism if don’t win

@bamgboyeolu: Good to see Broadhead and O’Brien are starting hawayy.

@rosstitute73: We have some quality on the bench. Good to see Huggins and Broadhead get a start as well

@martinatk10: Not surprised to see some changes and to freshen things. Did think Neil and Embleton looked leggy against Bolton

@GarethDuff: This has given me the heebee jeebees for some reason!! Hope I’m wrong but I’m not convinced

@JRGreen99: Hope Huggins shows how good he can be But I’d have started Dajaku

@AidanMackem: O'Brien getting the start he's earned since that hat-trick you love to see it solid team we got there and a strong bench to back it up

@Philip_RJ89: Having seen the starting XI, it looks like Lee Johnson has gone for a bit more grunt & workrate tonight, as opposed to craft and guile. Nothing wrong with that if it works, and that bench looks pretty damn good as well!

@Pricenator: Neil would be first name on the team sheet to me, and how does O’Brien go from not being in the squad to starting (I don’t mind him actually but a big jump)

@Camer0nJohnson: The line-up will divide opinion, but the analysis from LJ & his team, coming into the game isn't just picking Alves and Dajaku because 'the fans want to see them'. O'Brien and Broadhead Vs Gooch, Pritchard, Embo, will have us set up very differently. It could be an exciting front four

@JarniRivers: That many changes I cannot tell what formation! Broadhead, O'Brien and Stewart

