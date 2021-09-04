Head coach Lee Johnson alongside sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey were able to bring nine new faces to the Black Cats’ first team.
Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins have all arrived at the Stadium of Light over the summer.
And they were joined by German duo Ron-Thorbert Hoffmann and Leon Dajaku on deadline day to conclude the Wearsiders’ incomings for the summer.
But what about some of the fringe stars and young players still at the club – could they still have a role to play in Sunderland’s season?
Here, we take a look at seven players who could make an impact with plenty of league and cup football to be contested during the 2021-22 season yet.
1. Benji Kimpioka
Kimpioka was the subject of late loan interest from Hartlepool United in League Two on deadline day. In truth, though, Benji needs regular game time and is unlikely to get it in the first team at Sunderland as things stand. If, however, injuries pile up or Lee Johnson needs a spark in the Papa John's, FA Cup or Carabao Cup, he may just turn to Kimpioka.
2. Ollie Younger
With Younger able to play right-back and centre-back, the 21-year-old former Burnley man may see himself utilised by Johnson at some point this campaign if circumstances dictate.
3. Anthony Patterson
Patterson may have slipped down the pecking order with the deadline day arrival of Ron-Thorbert Hoffman but the stopper could still have a major role to play for Sunderland in the cup this season as he develops at the Stadium of Light.
4. Ellis Taylor
The 18-year-old can play in defence or as a midfielder making him a valuable asset to Lee Johnson with games coming thick and fast. Indeed, Taylor has appeared in the Carabao Cup this season. He only has to look at Dan Neil to see what can be achieved by grabbing an opportunity with both hands.
