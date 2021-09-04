1. Benji Kimpioka

Kimpioka was the subject of late loan interest from Hartlepool United in League Two on deadline day. In truth, though, Benji needs regular game time and is unlikely to get it in the first team at Sunderland as things stand. If, however, injuries pile up or Lee Johnson needs a spark in the Papa John's, FA Cup or Carabao Cup, he may just turn to Kimpioka.

Photo: FRANK REID 2020