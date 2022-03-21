Loading...
How does Sunderland's transfer net spend this season compare with the rest of League One? (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Revealed! The transfer net spend of every League One team this season and how Sunderland compare with Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United

How does Sunderland’s transfer net spend this season compare with their League One rivals?

By Joe Buck
Monday, 21st March 2022, 2:23 pm

Sunderland were very active in both the summer and winter transfer windows, strengthening the squad in all areas of the pitch as they push for promotion.

Automatic promotion hopes may have been dashed, however, their January arrivals are breathing life back into the Black Cats’ playoff hopes with just seven games of the regular season to go.

The belief in modern football is that the more a team spends on transfers, the higher they will finish in the league table, however, is that the case for League One this season?

To discover this, here, using the latest data provided by Transfermarkt, we rank the each League One club’s estimated net spend this season from the side that has spent the least to the most:

(Note: these are all estimated values with ‘arrivals’ and ‘departures’ including loan players that have both left and returned to the club)

1. Shrewsbury Town

Arrivals: 15 - Departures: 19 - Expenditure: £0 - Income: £3.69million - Net Spend: -£3.69million

2. Oxford United

Arrivals: 17 - Departures: 16 - Expenditure: £0 - Income: £1.44million - Net Spend: -£1.44million

3. Rotherham United

Arrivals: 17 - Departures: 21 - Expenditure: £0 - Income: £1.17million - Net Spend: -£1.17million

4. Accrington Stanley

Arrivals: 21 - Departures: 18 - Expenditure: £0 - Income: £1.13million - Net Spend: -£1.13million

