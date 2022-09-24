News you can trust since 1873
These are the top 10 highest rated members of Tony Mowbray's Sunderland squad - according FIFA 23 (Picture by FRANK REID)

Revealed! The top 10 highest rated Sunderland players in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 has recently released its web app, confirming the player ratings for the new edition.

By Luke Duden
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 12:00 pm

The popular football video game franchise will release its newest version on September 27 and is projected to sell millions of copies.

After Sunderland’s promotion from League One, improvements in their player ratings are to be expected. Here are their 10 best players according to EA Sports.

Do any of these ratings surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. 10. Luke O’Nien – 67

The reliable midfielder has seen a small increase from his rating last year of 66, but you can pick up a special 82 rated version of his card in FIFA Ultimate Team objectives.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

2. 9. Ellis Simms – 68

The Everton loanee enjoyed a strong start to his spell on Wearside. Simms’ rating has improved by three since last year after a successful loan spell at Hearts.

Photo: Stu Forster

3. 8. Jack Clarke – 68

21-year-old Clarke has also enjoyed a strong start to the season after making his loan deal permanent in the summer – you can’t help but feel he’s been hard done by with an increase of just one.

Photo: Stu Forster

4. 7. Bailey Wright – 68

Wright enjoyed an extensive run in the first team last season including every minute of the play-offs, seeing him maintain his 68 rating.

Photo: Frank Reid

