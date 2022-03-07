The Black Cats were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Charlton Athletic but created the better chances in the game.

Nathan Broadhead returned to the side after a long term injury and was impressive.

The Everton loanee completed 70 minutes without any complications.

Broadhead had not played any competitive football since injuring his hamstring against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter final back in December.

Sunderland are now in seventh position in League One following the draw against Charlton with MK Dons, Oxford United, Wycombe Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday occupying the play-off spots.

But what are the chances of Sunderland finishing in the play-offs come the end of the season compared to their divisional rivals?

Here, we take a look at what data experts FiveThirtyEight are saying:

