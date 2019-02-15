Sunderland boss Jack Ross.

Revealed! The side Sunderland fans want to start against Accrington Stanley

Sunderland face Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light tonight - and manager Jack Ross has plenty of decisions to make.

Earlier today the Echo ran a series of polls on Twitter, asking fans who they would start for tonight's game. Here are the results.

Sunderland's undisputed No.1.

1. Goalkeeper - Jon McLaughlin

The full-back missed Tuesday's draw with Blackpool but received 52 per cent of the votes.

2. Right-back - Adam Matthews

Dunne and Jack Baldwin have started Sunderland's last two league games at centre-back.

3. Centre-back - Jimmy Dunne

4. Centre-back - Jack Baldwin

