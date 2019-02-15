Revealed! The side Sunderland fans want to start against Accrington Stanley
Sunderland face Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light tonight - and manager Jack Ross has plenty of decisions to make.
Earlier today the Echo ran a series of polls on Twitter, asking fans who they would start for tonight's game. Here are the results.
1. Goalkeeper - Jon McLaughlin
Sunderland's undisputed No.1.
2. Right-back - Adam Matthews
The full-back missed Tuesday's draw with Blackpool but received 52 per cent of the votes.
3. Centre-back - Jimmy Dunne
Dunne and Jack Baldwin have started Sunderland's last two league games at centre-back.
4. Centre-back - Jack Baldwin
Dunne and Baldwin have started Sunderland's last two league games at centre-back.
