Revealed! The side Sunderland fans want to start against Accrington Stanley

Earlier today the Echo ran a series of polls on Twitter, asking fans who they would start for tonight's game. Here are the results.

1. Goalkeeper - Jon McLaughlin Sunderland's undisputed No.1.

2. Right-back - Adam Matthews The full-back missed Tuesday's draw with Blackpool but received 52 per cent of the votes.

3. Centre-back - Jimmy Dunne Dunne and Jack Baldwin have started Sunderland's last two league games at centre-back.

4. Centre-back - Jack Baldwin Dunne and Baldwin have started Sunderland's last two league games at centre-back.

