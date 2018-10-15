Revealed! The impressive stats that show Jack Ross’ strongest Sunderland starting line-up

Sunderland’s strongest line-up has been the subject of much debate from supporters this season - with Jack Ross having switched personnel throughout the campaign.

Injuries and suspensions have forced the Black Cats’ boss into a number of changes which has made it difficult to select a settled starting line-up.

But while Ross may not have had opportunity to see his strongest XI on the pitch, we’ve crunched the numbers to find out the eleven players who make up his most effective side.

We’ve taken our Sunderland reporter Phil Smith’s player ratings from every competitive game so far this season and worked out an average for each player who has played five games or more, meaning players such as Denver Hume and Bali Mumba are excluded.

The player with the highest average in each position earns a spot in our ‘strongest team’ - but do you think this is Sunderland’s best line-up?

Click the link above to flick through what the stats suggest is Ross’ best XI, and let us know whether you agree in the comments below!