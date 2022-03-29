The majority of players on this list didn’t have successful times in the north east and won’t look back at their time at St James’s Park or the Stadium of Light too fondly. However, in and amongst this list, there are a couple of success stories of players that impressed whilst in the north east.

For whatever reason, all 11 of these now find themselves as a free agent and looking for a new club to take them on – but what are your memories of these players? Should any of them have had a better career whilst in England?

Follow us on our social media channels and let us know some of your memories of their time at either Newcastle or Sunderland.

Here is a list of 11 players that featured for Newcastle United and Sunderland that currently find themselves as free agents:

1. Remy Cabella After making a £9million move from Montpellier, Cabella spent one unsuccessful season on Tyneside. He did have a successful career back in France with Marseille and Saint-Etienne after leaving England however, but he was released by Russian side Krasnodar earlier this month. Photo: Paul Gilham Photo Sales

2. Jerome Sinclair Sinclair spent just half a season on-loan at Sunderland in 2018/19 but couldn’t help to fire the Black Cats back to the Championship at the first time of asking. He’s since had spells in the Netherlands and Bulgaria before being released by Watford last summer. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

3. Sylvain Marveaux Despite some promising displays, particularly in their infamous 7-3 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, it just never clicked for Marveaux on Tyneside. He left Newcastle in 2016 before moving back to France. He was released by American side Charlotte Independence in December. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

4. Anthony Stokes Stokes played 38 times for Sunderland between 2007 and 2009 and netted five goals during his time on Wearside. He then enjoyed tremendous success north of the border with Celtic and Hibs before having spells at clubs in Greece, Turkey and Iran. He was released by Livingstone in September 2020. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales