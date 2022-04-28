The battle for a playoff place remains as intense as ever and as we approach this season’s conclusion, there’s still plenty to play for at both ends of the division.

One of the key factors that could be the difference between success and failure at the weekend could be discipline. This weekend, and thus the season, could be defined by the finest of margins.

Here, using data from Transfermarkt, we take a look at what the current League One disciplinary table looks like and whether or not Sunderland’s discipline may be a worry to supporters ahead of the final weekend of League One action:

Do these figures shock you? Follow us on social media and let us know your thoughts there.

(Note: To calculate the ‘total disciplinary points’, straight red-cards are awarded five points, second-booking red cards are awarded three points whilst yellow cards are awarded one point.)

1. Plymouth Argyle = 61 points Total yellow cards = 61, straight-red cards = 0, second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 61 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. MK Dons = 69 points Total yellow cards = 64, straight-red cards = 1 (Daniel Harvie), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 69 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Morecambe = 71 points Total yellow cards = 66, straight-red cards = 1 (Shane McLoughlin), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 71 Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

4. Bolton Wanderers = 77 points Total yellow cards = 67, straight-red cards = 2 (Ricardo Santos x2), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 77 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales