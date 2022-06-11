Stewart bagged 24 goals for the Black Cats last season, a total only beaten by Wigan Athletic’s Will Keane throughout the campaign.

The efforts of both these men mean they will be playing Championship football next season.

Stewart’s great form in-front of goal has also earned him a call-up to represent Scotland, coming on for his debut against Armenia in the Nations League earlier this week.

This capped off a wonderful season for the 25-year-old, but how did his form across the year compare with other strikers in the division?

Here, using average ratings provided by WhoScored.com, we take a look at which front men had the highest average ratings in League One last season to see where Stewart ranks among them.

1. Cole Stockton (6.92) Stockton’s performances for Morecambe have caught the eye of many with the striker having a highlight reel of fantastic strikes all of his own. WhoScored average rating = 6.92 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. Ellis Harrison (6.96) After joining Fleetwood Town from Portsmouth in January, Harrison bagged six goals and two assists for the Cod Army. His contributions were vital in helping Fleetwood secure safety. WhoScored average rating = 6.96 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

3. Matty Taylor (6.98) The 32-year-old fired 20 goals this season for Oxford who fell agonisingly short of a playoff spot. WhoScored average rating = 6.98 Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

4. Lee Gregory (7.02) Gregory only joined Sheffield Wednesday in summer, however, his debut season at Hillsborough was a huge hit. Gregory netted 17 times in total for the Owls, including a goal in their playoff semi-final defeat to Sunderland. WhoScored average rating = 7.02 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales