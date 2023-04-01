The Black Cats spent £718,450 in the period between February 1st 2022 and January 31st 2023, in which the club concluded a number of permanent acquisitions and contract renewals.

That figure is over double Sunderland's spend of £310,244 from the previous two windows, their last in League One.

The numbers underline the gulf in spending at the top end of the division, with Norwich City committing £4,381,189 in fees. Watford were a very close second with a spend of £4,331,252, while Burnley spent £4,140,696.

Sunderland's spend on agent fees across the last two windows was the sixth-lowest in the Championship

Those three clubs, relegated from the Premier League last season, were comfortably the biggest spenders. Middlesbrough and West Brom also spent in excess of £2,000,000 over the two windows. Two League One clubs, Ipswich Town and Derby County, spent more than Sunderland.