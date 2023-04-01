News you can trust since 1873
Revealed: Sunderland's spend on agent fees and how it compares to the rest of the Championship

Sunderland's spending on agent fees across their first two windows back in the Championship was the sixth-lowest in the division, figures revealed by the FA have shown.

By Phil Smith
Published 1st Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

The Black Cats spent £718,450 in the period between February 1st 2022 and January 31st 2023, in which the club concluded a number of permanent acquisitions and contract renewals.

That figure is over double Sunderland's spend of £310,244 from the previous two windows, their last in League One.

The numbers underline the gulf in spending at the top end of the division, with Norwich City committing £4,381,189 in fees. Watford were a very close second with a spend of £4,331,252, while Burnley spent £4,140,696.

Sunderland's spend on agent fees across the last two windows was the sixth-lowest in the Championship
Those three clubs, relegated from the Premier League last season, were comfortably the biggest spenders. Middlesbrough and West Brom also spent in excess of £2,000,000 over the two windows. Two League One clubs, Ipswich Town and Derby County, spent more than Sunderland.

The total spend on agent fees across the Championship was £36,317,802.

