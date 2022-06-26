Loading...
Revealed! Sunderland’s chances of back-to-back promotions and how they compare with Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Wigan Athletic and Stoke City

Back-to-back promotions is unlikely, but not unprecedented - could Alex Neil’s side achieve this feat next season?

By Joe Buck
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 11:28 am

Sunderland’s last stay in the Championship saw them last just one season as they suffered two relegations in a row having dropped down from the Premier League the season before.

After four seasons in League One, the Black Cats have made their long awaited return to the second-tier and fans will be hoping for a less stressful season this time around.

However, there’s no denying that Sunderland are riding the crest of a wave under Neil - could this include an unlikely promotion next year?

Here, using odds provided by Paddy Power, we take a look at what is being predicted for Sunderland next season and whether or not Alex Neil’s side have been tipped to complete back-to-back promotions.

1. Rotherham United - 25/1

The bookies believe the Millers will need to concentrate on avoiding another relegation to League One, rather than eyeing a highly unlikely promotion.

2. Bristol City - 20/1

The bookies believe Bristol City will be looking over their shoulders next season and do well to avoid relegation to the third-tier.

3. Birmingham City - 20/1

There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding Birmingham City this season and this has been reflected in the odds given for them to win promotion.

4. Reading - 16/1

Reading’s off-field problems almost saw them relegated last season and the bookies believe they will face much of the same struggles this campaign.

