Sunderland’s last stay in the Championship saw them last just one season as they suffered two relegations in a row having dropped down from the Premier League the season before.
After four seasons in League One, the Black Cats have made their long awaited return to the second-tier and fans will be hoping for a less stressful season this time around.
However, there’s no denying that Sunderland are riding the crest of a wave under Neil - could this include an unlikely promotion next year?
Here, using odds provided by Paddy Power, we take a look at what is being predicted for Sunderland next season and whether or not Alex Neil’s side have been tipped to complete back-to-back promotions.
