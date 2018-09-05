Revealed! Sunderland's strengths, weaknesses and key men

Sunderland have made a terrific start to the League One season - and a new study reveals the key men in Jack Ross' side.

The Black Cats are yet to suffer a league defeat to find themselves fourth in table, just two points behind leaders Peterborough United.

Sunderland strengths. Credit: Bwin

When it comes to goals scored and goal conceded, Sunderland have found the net 13 times and let in five.

But enough of the basic stats, with the help of Bwin, we delve into the strengths and weaknesses of Sunderland's play and learn who the key players are in their bid for promotion, based on the last three seasons.

Strengths:

Sunderland are the best team in League One at scoring from set pieces – 30.6% of the goals scored by the club have come from set piece (33 goals in the last 3 years). This is more than any other time in the entire division.

Sunderland weaknesses

Sunderland concede the fewest long range goals in League One – just 10.5% of goals conceded come from shots outside of the area (20 goals in the last 3 years). Only one team has conceded fewer goals from outside the box in the entire division

Sunderland among the best in League One at protecting their goal from shots – just 35.6% of shots faced are on target. This is a better record than 20 of the 23 teams in the division

Weaknesses:

Sunderland have the poorest conversion rate in League One – just 30.3% of the club's shots have been on target. No other team in the entire division has so few shots on target

Sunderland are the worst team in League One at holding onto a lead – the club has won just 62.5% of possible points after scoring the first goal (the club has won 75 points from a possible 120 after scoring first). No other team in the entire division has let more points slip after scoring the first goal

Sunderland have the smallest aerial threat in League One – just 10.2% of the club's goals have been scored by headers. No other team in the entire division has scored fewer headers

Key men:

Chris Maguire completed a summer move from Bury and he is listed as Sunderland's main goal threat, as well as assists king - collecting the same amount of goals and assists (17) as well as scoring and creating every 336 minutes.

Max Power was another man mentioned in the assists bracket.The midfielder has provided 14 which accumulates to creating a goal every 523 minutes.