Revealed! Sunderland AFC fan verdict on priority for new contract

Sunderland AFC have a host of promising younger players in the final year of their current deals.

The club's top scorer Josh Maja, who has scored nine goals in 12 League One games, is in the final year along with the likes of Lynden Gooch, Denver Hume and skipper George Honeyman.

Josh Maja celebrates a Sunderland goal.

Goalkeeper Max Stryjek, currently out on loan at National League side Eastleigh, is also out of contract next summer.

Jack Ross has previously spoken about his desire to commit all five players to new deals, with talks ongoing.

We asked Sunderland fans which player should be deemed the priority for a new deal and in-form Maja was the clear winner of our online poll.

Maja polled a massive 84% of the vote, with Gooch second with 12%.