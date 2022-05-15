Loading...
How many Sunderland players make it into League One's 'Most Valuable Players' list? (Picture by FRANK REID)

Revealed! League One’s ‘Most Valuable Players’ and where stars from Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth rank

How many Sunderland players make the cut for this season’s League One Most Valuable Players list?

By Joe Buck
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 11:04 am

Alex Neil’s side are just one match away from returning to the Championship after a four year absence. Standing in their way at Wembley are Wycombe Wanderers.

The League One play-off final promises to be a nerve-wracking affair with supporters hoping that some of Sunderland’s best players can stand up and be counted on the biggest stage.

The Black Cats have the second most valuable squad in the division - but what about the individual members of this squad?

How do their valuations rank alongside the very best that League One has to offer?

Well, here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at who are the ‘most valuable’ players in League One this season.

Do any of these valuations shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Sam Vokes - £1.35 million

Current club = Wycombe Wanderers - 2021/22 League One stats = 43 games, 16 goals, 5 assists - market value = £1.35 million

Photo: Marc Atkins

2. Danny Batth - £1.35 million

Current club = Sunderland - 2021/22 League One stats = 9 games, 1 goal, 0 assists, 3 clean sheets - market value = £1.35 million

Photo: Frank Reid

3. James McClean - £1.35 million

Current club = Wigan Athletic - 2021/22 League One stats = 33 games, 9 goals, 7 assists - market value = £1.35 million

Photo: Jacques Feeney

4. Patrick Roberts - £1.35 million

Parent club = Manchester City - current club = Sunderland - 2021/22 League One stats = 14 games, 1 goal, 1 assist - market value = £1.35 million

Photo: Michael Regan

