Alex Neil’s side are just one match away from returning to the Championship after a four year absence. Standing in their way at Wembley are Wycombe Wanderers.

The League One play-off final promises to be a nerve-wracking affair with supporters hoping that some of Sunderland’s best players can stand up and be counted on the biggest stage.

The Black Cats have the second most valuable squad in the division - but what about the individual members of this squad?

How do their valuations rank alongside the very best that League One has to offer?

Well, here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at who are the ‘most valuable’ players in League One this season.

1. Sam Vokes - £1.35 million Current club = Wycombe Wanderers - 2021/22 League One stats = 43 games, 16 goals, 5 assists - market value = £1.35 million Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

2. Danny Batth - £1.35 million Current club = Sunderland - 2021/22 League One stats = 9 games, 1 goal, 0 assists, 3 clean sheets - market value = £1.35 million Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. James McClean - £1.35 million Current club = Wigan Athletic - 2021/22 League One stats = 33 games, 9 goals, 7 assists - market value = £1.35 million Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Patrick Roberts - £1.35 million Parent club = Manchester City - current club = Sunderland - 2021/22 League One stats = 14 games, 1 goal, 1 assist - market value = £1.35 million Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales