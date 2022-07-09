Since the turn of the millennium, the Black Cats have been a top division side for 15 seasons, a Championship/Division One side for four years and spent four seasons in League One.

Despite these fluctuations in divisions and success on the field, they have remained one of the best supported teams in Europe during that time.

So how do attendances at the Stadium of Light since 2000 compare with the average attendances from stadiums across the continent?

Here, courtesy of data provided by 90min, we take a look at the top attendances from across Europe in the 21st century to see where Sunderland rank alongside some of European football’s biggest clubs.

1. Borussia Dortmund Average attendance in 21st century = 76,155 Photo: Lars Baron Photo Sales

2. Real Madrid Average attendance in 21st century = 70,016 Photo: Angel Martinez Photo Sales

3. Manchester United Average attendance in 21st century = 69,488 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. Barcelona Average attendance in 21st century = 68,864 Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales