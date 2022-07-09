Loading...
This is how Sunderland’s staggering attendances since 2000 compare with Europe’s biggest clubs (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Revealed! How Sunderland’s staggering attendances since 2000 compare with Europe’s biggest clubs including Rangers, Liverpool, Newcastle United and co

Sunderland may not have been a Premier League team every year since 2000, but they have consistently racked-up huge attendances at the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Buck
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 11:12 am

Since the turn of the millennium, the Black Cats have been a top division side for 15 seasons, a Championship/Division One side for four years and spent four seasons in League One.

Despite these fluctuations in divisions and success on the field, they have remained one of the best supported teams in Europe during that time.

So how do attendances at the Stadium of Light since 2000 compare with the average attendances from stadiums across the continent?

Here, courtesy of data provided by 90min, we take a look at the top attendances from across Europe in the 21st century to see where Sunderland rank alongside some of European football’s biggest clubs.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there:

1. Borussia Dortmund

Average attendance in 21st century = 76,155

Photo: Lars Baron

2. Real Madrid

Average attendance in 21st century = 70,016

Photo: Angel Martinez

3. Manchester United

Average attendance in 21st century = 69,488

Photo: Alex Livesey

4. Barcelona

Average attendance in 21st century = 68,864

Photo: David Ramos

