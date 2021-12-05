How does Sunderland's squad value compare to their League One promotion rivals? (Picture by FRANK REID)

Revealed! How Sunderland’s squad value compares to League One promotion rivals Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town

Where does Sunderland’s squad value compare to their main promotion rivals?

By Joe Buck
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 2:11 pm

A summer overhaul by Lee Johnson transformed how Sunderland’s squad would look for their fourth season in League One.

But how does their squad value compare to their rivals and how is Sunderland’s MVP?

Well, here, using data provided by Transfermarkt we have listed the ten most valuable League One squads and each team’s most valuable contracted player to see how the current Black Cats squad compares to the rest of the division:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Oxford United: £6.50m

League Position: 7th Most Valuable Player: Elliott Moore

Photo: James Chance

Photo Sales

2. Wycombe Wanderers: £7.07m

League Position: 3rd Most Valuable Player: Sam Vokes

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales

3. Portsmouth: £7.94m

League Position: 9th Most Valuable Player: Michael Jacobs

Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales

4. MK Dons: £8.10m

League Position: 6th Most Valuable Player: Josh McEachran

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
SunderlandPortsmouthSheffield WednesdayIpswich TownLeague One
Next Page
Page 1 of 3