A summer overhaul by Lee Johnson transformed how Sunderland’s squad would look for their fourth season in League One.

But how does their squad value compare to their rivals and how is Sunderland’s MVP?

Well, here, using data provided by Transfermarkt we have listed the ten most valuable League One squads and each team’s most valuable contracted player to see how the current Black Cats squad compares to the rest of the division:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Oxford United: £6.50m League Position: 7th Most Valuable Player: Elliott Moore Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

2. Wycombe Wanderers: £7.07m League Position: 3rd Most Valuable Player: Sam Vokes Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3. Portsmouth: £7.94m League Position: 9th Most Valuable Player: Michael Jacobs Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. MK Dons: £8.10m League Position: 6th Most Valuable Player: Josh McEachran Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales