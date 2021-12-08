Sunderland’s journey over the past five seasons has been a tough one with relegations and subsequent failures to get themselves back into the Championship have meant that their finances have taken a hit.

With finances this in mind, having money available to spend on transfers has been limited at the Stadium of Light and a need to sell their best players has become an all too familiar sight on Wearside.

However, Sunderland are not alone in this with many other League One sides finding themselves in the same predicament.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at how the net spend for each side in the top-half of League One differs from club to club and the huge gulf between the team who have spent the most, compared to the team that have made the most money in that time:

1. Sheffield Wednesday Total Net Spend: £18.4m Highest Net Spend: £13.68m (2017/18) Lowest Net Spend: -£3.87m (2019/20) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. MK Dons Total Net Spend: £236,000 Highest Net Spend: £1.35m (2021/22) Lowest Net Spend: -£660,000 (2017/18) Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

3. Wycombe Wanderers Total Net Spend: -£783,000 Highest Net Spend: £0 (2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21) Lowest Net Spend: -£783,000 (2021/22) Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

4. Plymouth Argyle Total Net Spend: -£803,000 Highest Net Spend: £0 (2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22) Lowest Net Spend: -£504,000 (2018/19) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales