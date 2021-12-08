How does Sunderland's net spend over the last five seasons compare with the rest of League One? (Picture by FRANK REID)

Revealed! How Sunderland’s net spend on transfers compares to rivals Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town and the shock figures that see Sheffield Wednesday lead the way in League One

How does Sunderland’s net spend over the past five years compare to their League One rivals?

By Joe Buck
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 1:43 pm

Sunderland’s journey over the past five seasons has been a tough one with relegations and subsequent failures to get themselves back into the Championship have meant that their finances have taken a hit.

With finances this in mind, having money available to spend on transfers has been limited at the Stadium of Light and a need to sell their best players has become an all too familiar sight on Wearside.

However, Sunderland are not alone in this with many other League One sides finding themselves in the same predicament.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at how the net spend for each side in the top-half of League One differs from club to club and the huge gulf between the team who have spent the most, compared to the team that have made the most money in that time:

1. Sheffield Wednesday

Total Net Spend: £18.4m Highest Net Spend: £13.68m (2017/18) Lowest Net Spend: -£3.87m (2019/20)

Photo: George Wood

2. MK Dons

Total Net Spend: £236,000 Highest Net Spend: £1.35m (2021/22) Lowest Net Spend: -£660,000 (2017/18)

Photo: Clive Mason

3. Wycombe Wanderers

Total Net Spend: -£783,000 Highest Net Spend: £0 (2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21) Lowest Net Spend: -£783,000 (2021/22)

Photo: Paul Harding

4. Plymouth Argyle

Total Net Spend: -£803,000 Highest Net Spend: £0 (2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22) Lowest Net Spend: -£504,000 (2018/19)

Photo: Alex Davidson

