Despite the doom and gloom surrounding Sunderland’s recent performances, they still possess one of the best records in-front of their home crowd in the division.

But how many fans on average have turned up to watch Lee Johnson’s side this season?

Here, using data provided by Football Web Pages, we take a look at the average attendance figures for League One this season and rank them from lowest to highest:

1. Accrington Stanley: 2,843 Home record in League One this season: P7, W4, D1, L2 Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2. Fleetwood Town: 3,181 Home record in League One this season: P8, W2, D2, L4 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Burton Albion: 3,229 Home record in League One this season: P9, W4, D2, L3 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4. Morecambe: 4,033 Home record in League One this season: P8, W3, D2, L3 Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales