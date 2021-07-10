Revealed: How Sunderland's atmosphere compares to Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday - voted for by fans
Fans have been voting for the best atmosphere in League One – so where does Sunderland’s Stadium of Light rank?
With football fans set to return to stadia due following Coronavirus pandemic, we took a look at the best stadiums in England following Boris Johnson’s promising announcement.
FootballGroundMap.com has compiled an overall rating of each stadium based on thousands upon thousands of fans’ vote – which included location, view, food, facilities, atmosphere and police.
Scroll and click through the pages to discover where the Stadium of Light and every other League One ground rates out of five stars in terms of atmosphere:
