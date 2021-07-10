SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 22: A Sunderland fan celebrates after the first Sunderland goal during the Sky Bet League One Play-off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on May 22, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Revealed: How Sunderland's atmosphere compares to Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday - voted for by fans

Fans have been voting for the best atmosphere in League One – so where does Sunderland’s Stadium of Light rank?

By James Copley
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 10:44 am

With football fans set to return to stadia due following Coronavirus pandemic, we took a look at the best stadiums in England following Boris Johnson’s promising announcement.

FootballGroundMap.com has compiled an overall rating of each stadium based on thousands upon thousands of fans’ vote – which included location, view, food, facilities, atmosphere and police.

Scroll and click through the pages to discover where the Stadium of Light and every other League One ground rates out of five stars in terms of atmosphere:

1. AFC Wimbledon - Plough Lane

Atmosphere rating: 0/5 stars... fan votes: 240

Photo: Alex Davidson

Buy photo

2. MK Dons - Stadium:MK

Atmosphere rating: 1.5/5 stars... fan votes: 25,030

Photo: Richard Heathcote

Buy photo

3. Gillingham - Priestfield

Atmosphere rating: 2/5 stars... fan votes: 33,616

Photo: James Chance

Buy photo

4. Wigan Athletic - DW Stadium

Atmosphere rating: 2.5/5 stars... fan votes: 47,226

Photo: Lewis Storey

Buy photo
Sheffield WednesdaySunderlandPortsmouthLeague One
Next Page
Page 1 of 6