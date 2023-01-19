Revealed: How much Sunderland's best paid players are said to get each week and who is the highest paid player - photo gallery
Amad Diallo is Sunderland’s best paid player, according to the latest figures released by a national website.
The salarysport.com website say the on-loan Man United man is earning £28,000 per week, comfortably ahead of Jack Clarke on £15,000 a week.
If the figures are to be believed then Sunderland shell out £9,068,280 per year or £174,390 per week in player wages.
Here is how much the rest of the Black Cats best paid players are said to be pulling in.
