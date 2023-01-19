News you can trust since 1873
Manchester United loan man Amad Diallo is said to be Sunderland's highest earner.

Revealed: How much Sunderland's best paid players are said to get each week and who is the highest paid player - photo gallery

Amad Diallo is Sunderland’s best paid player, according to the latest figures released by a national website.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

The salarysport.com website say the on-loan Man United man is earning £28,000 per week, comfortably ahead of Jack Clarke on £15,000 a week.

If the figures are to be believed then Sunderland shell out £9,068,280 per year or £174,390 per week in player wages.

Here is how much the rest of the Black Cats best paid players are said to be pulling in.

Have your say on Sunderland’s wage bill on our social media pages.

1. Amad Diallo

Weekly wage: £28,000

Photo: Tony Marshall

2. Jack Clarke

Weekly wage: £15,000

Photo: Stu Forster

3. Dan Ballard

Weekly wage: £12,000

Photo: Stu Forster

4. Patrick Roberts

Weekly wage: £11,000

Photo: Nathan Stirk

