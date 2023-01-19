Amad Diallo is Sunderland’s best paid player, according to the latest figures released by a national website.

The salarysport.com website say the on-loan Man United man is earning £28,000 per week, comfortably ahead of Jack Clarke on £15,000 a week.

If the figures are to be believed then Sunderland shell out £9,068,280 per year or £174,390 per week in player wages.

Here is how much the rest of the Black Cats best paid players are said to be pulling in.

1. Amad Diallo Weekly wage: £28,000

2. Jack Clarke Weekly wage: £15,000

3. Dan Ballard Weekly wage: £12,000

4. Patrick Roberts Weekly wage: £11,000