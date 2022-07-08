Loading...
How does Alex Neil’s win percentage as Sunderland compare with his new Championship rivals?

By Joe Buck
Friday, 8th July 2022, 1:16 pm

Seven new faces will take charge of Championship sides next season after a summer of change in the dugout across the division.

Huddersfield Town have become the latest club to lose their manager with Carlos Corberan announcing his departure from the Terriers on Thursday morning.

Alex Neil, who was only appointed as Black Cats manager in February, is in the middle of his first pre-season as Sunderland boss and is preparing his team ahead of their long-awaited return to the Championship.

Promotion was secured at Wembley back in May after a good end to the season under their new boss, but can Sunderland continue this momentum into the 2022/23 season?

Here, we take a look at the win percentages of every current Championship manager to see where Alex Neil ranks alongside his rivals and rank them from worst to best:

1. Dean Smith - 20%

Dean Smith’s record at Norwich City = won: 6, drawn: 5, lost: 19

2. Nigel Pearson - 27.4%

Nigel Pearson’s record at Bristol City = won: 17, drawn: 13, lost: 22

3. Paul Ince - 28.6%

Paul Ince’s record at Reading (spell as caretaker manager included) = won: 4, drawn: 3, lost: 7

4. Shota Arveladze - 31.6%

Shota Arveladze’s record at Hull City = won: 6, drawn: 4, lost: 9

