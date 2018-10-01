Returning midfielder Max Power on why Peterborough clash won't define Sunderland's season

Max Power says the squad is fully aware of the importance of the Peterborough United clash but insists the game won't define Sunderland's season.

Sunderland had to settle for a point on the road at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday ahead of the huge game at the Stadium of Light tomorrow night (KO 7.45pm).

Max Power in action.

Posh are second in League One and head to Wearside on the back of five straight away wins, Steve Evans' promotion chasing side will therefore provide the toughest test to date for Jack Ross and his squad.

Sunderland are fourth, four points adrift of the automatic promotion slots and will be aiming to close that gap tomorrow.

Power is likely to be recalled to the starting line-up in place of Lee Cattermole who will serve a one-game ban after picking up five yellow cards.

Ahead of the game, the former Wigan Athletic man said: "It is early in the season and Coventry was a point on the road, if we can back that result up with a win [tomorrow] then it is a good start to the week.

"It was fantastic support, I had goose bumps at times listening to the [5,000-strong away end] sing before I came on. It is cliched stuff but it makes a difference, it was just unfortunate we couldn't give them three points.

"But the signs this season are very good and we move to Tuesday.

"There are always games in the season that hold more importance than others, at this stage let's not get carried away, it won't define our season albeit we do want to keep the winning run going at home.

"We all know the importance of the game, we will recover and train well and go again Tuesday."

Power made his comeback from a three-game suspension - four if you include the Checkatrade Trophy - as a second half sub against Coventry, coming on for Dylan McGeouch with 66 minutes gone.

Two minutes later, Jonson Clarke-Harris scored Coventry's equaliser, cancelling out Cattermole's third goal of the season.

Power added: "I came on at 1-0 and we conceded within two minutes so it wasn't the best of starts but I thought we responded to conceding really well.

"It was a cup tie near the end, it was end-to-end. We responded well to a few set backs in the game, losing two of our defenders in the first half hour of a game is never easy.

"Catts popped up with a great finish. They were throwing everything at us, if we could have ground through that period we would have left with three points but there were a lot of positives to take, the last 20 minutes we created a lot and the keeper has made a few good saves.

"It is a point on the road, of course we would want three but we have a huge game Tuesday to bounce back quickly."