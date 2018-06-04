Rennes make Wahbi Khazri offer and hand Sunderland star ultimatum

Rennes president Olivier Letang has given Wahbi Khazri an ultimatum as he mulls over his future.

The Tunisian star is hoping to sort his future out before the World Cup, having spent last season on loan at Rennes from Sunderland.

Wahbi Khazri

The winger has attracted plenty of attention after a fine season in Ligue 1, and Rennes have already made the player an offer, according to Letang, who is now calling on Khazri to make a quick decision.

“Today, the ball is in hands of Wahbi," he told

“He has an offer from the club, which for Rennes, is a very good offer.

“We are in competition with other clubs who are in a better financial position, but we cannot play around with our structure.

“And we need to know quickly if the player wants to be part of the project.

“For us it would be a professional mistake to only look at Wahbi Khazri."

While Rennes have made Khazri an offer, it is understood that they have yet to agree a fee with Sunderland. Reports over the weekend claimed Khazri's agent is trying to negotiate the player's exit on a free transfer, but new Sunderland owners Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven are determined to get a fee for a player with two years still left on his contract.

Khazri scored 11 goals on loan at Rennes as he helped power them to fifth spot, but suffered a thigh injury in April and missed the end of the season.

He has since recovered from that and was named in Tunisia's final 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia, where they will face England in their first game on June 18.

Marseille and Lyon have both been linked with the former Bordeaux star, who Sam Allardyce brought to Sunderland, and last month Khazri admitted he would like to play in the Champions League.

“I would love to play in the Champions League and see what I can do at that level,” he admitted.

“I think I am able to perform at that level, but saying it is one thing and doing it is another.”