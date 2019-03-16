Relive the action and excitement from Sunderland’s crucial triumph over Walsall Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland AFC hosted Walsall at the Stadium of Light - and picked up a crucial three points. Scroll down to catch-up on the news from the Stadium of Light: Sunderland AFC host Walsall at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland AFC host Walsall at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips hilariously helps football fan recreate childhood photo Scout report: Return of boyhood Newcastle United fan could spell trouble for Sunderland against Walsall