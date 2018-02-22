Relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers sign former Sunderland midfielder Jan Kirchhoff

Have your say

Former Sunderland midfielder Jan Kirchhoff has signed for relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers on a deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old left Sunderland last summer after making 23 appearances for the Black Cats during an 18-month spell on Wearside.

He has been on trial at the Macron Stadium and played an hour for their Under-23 side on Wednesday night before penning a short-term deal.

Kirchhoff said: "I’m really pleased to be here and happy to be back in football.

"I’m looking forward to the rest of the season and to play for this great team."

Manager Phil Parkinson added: "Jan is a player of excellent pedigree and will be an excellent addition to the squad as we head towards the final months of the campaign."

Kirchhoff, comfortable at centre back and in central midfield, was a huge fan favourite on Wearside after playing a key role in the great escape under Sam Allardyce.

He has previously played for FSV Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich and FC Schalke 04 on loan.