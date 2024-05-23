Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two of Sunderland’s recently released young players are attracting interest from clubs in England and abroad.

18-year-old Joe Ryder featured on Sunderland’s released list at the end of the 2023-24 season despite a relatively successful season with the club’s under-21s. The attacker has been in and out of the side, coming on as a substitute in the Premier League 2 play-off quarter-final and semi-final against West Ham and Reading.

Ryder will likely feature for Sunderland once more against Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Premier League 2 in London when it is played later in the month. At the very least, the player will form part of Graeme Murty’s travelling squad before officially leaving Sunderland in June.

The Echo understands, however, that soon-to-be free-agent Ryder is attracting interest from America with several teams interested in offering the Sunderland-born player a scholarship and a chance to rejuvenate his promising career after the disappointment of being released by his hometown club.

Ben Creamer has gone on trial with League Two side Barrow after his release by Sunderland at the same time as Ryder. The 18-year-old joined the club back in 2017 at the age of 11. Creamer played 17 times for the under-18s in the Premier League during 2003-24, netting three goals.