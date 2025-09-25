Trai Hume has been an ever-present for Sunderland in the Premier League this season

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has admitted that he always “trusted” full-back Trai Hume would be able to make the step up to the Premier League following the club’s promotion from the Championship - but has hinted that his team selection at the beginning of the season might have been different had certain signings been made earlier.

A busy summer on Wearside saw 14 new faces arrive at the Stadium of Light, and as a consequence, a number of key members of last term’s squad have found opportunities hard to come by.

Indeed, of the Black Cats’ promotion-winning contingent only Hume, Wilson Isidor, Eliezer Mayenda, Enzo Le Fée, and Dan Ballard have played more than 150 minutes of top flight football so far this term, and Hume himself is one of just three players across the entire squad - alongside Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs - to play in ever minute of Sunderland’s opening quintet of league outings.

But while others have been ushered into a watching brief over recent weeks and months, Le Bris has suggested that he never doubted Hume’s ability to perform at the highest level - even if things could have potentially panned out a little differently.

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland defender Trai Hume?

Speaking in a press conference last week, when asked if he always knew the Northern Ireland international had what it takes to compete in the Premier League, the Black Cats head coach said: “It's difficult for everyone and to know, but I trusted Trai. It's always different for every player. The flow of the transfer window is unpredictable, so if we had the full squad from the beginning maybe the story would have been different. But he had the opportunity, played well and now the momentum is positive for him so he can keep his position.”

Asked whether Hume had improved since last season, he added: “Yeah, probably. He was really strong last season, really consistent. I don't remember if he had any bad performances - maybe one or two - but he was really consistent and he deserved this opportunity.”

What has Trai Hume said about making the step up to the Premier League?

Speaking after the final whistle in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, Hume was asked about the difference between the Premier League and the Championship, to which he responded: "It's definitely been a bit different. It's a lot quicker than the Championship but I'm trying my best to bed my way in and try and impress. I think I've done alright to far so hopefully I can kick on.

"If it's the whole team, or the back four and Robin, we stick together. We work as a unit and I think that showed over the five games. We've been really defensively solid and that goes throughout the whole team from the front all the way to the back. It's nice to have that faith but we need to keep sticking together.”

